WestRock (WRK) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Media coverage about WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WestRock earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9417174024555 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. 1,347,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,348. WestRock has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $15,983.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $78.00 target price on WestRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other WestRock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 124,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $8,142,736.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,769,925.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

