Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Lowered by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 12,821,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,527,587. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $17,164.88, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,734 shares of company stock valued at $204,795. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.12 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vetr lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.63 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

