Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Trust comprises 1.8% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Trust were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 6,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,280,000 after purchasing an additional 301,905 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,517. SPDR Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $129.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Holdings Raised by Westside Investment Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/westside-investment-management-inc-increases-stake-in-spdr-gold-trust-gld-updated-updated-updated.html.

About SPDR Gold Trust

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

