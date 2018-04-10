Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Targa Resources worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 35,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.76.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,056. The company has a market cap of $9,836.42, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.53%. research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

