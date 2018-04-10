Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Position in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,577 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Employers worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Employers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE EIG traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. 128,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,918. The firm has a market cap of $1,337.67, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.00. Employers Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.31 million. Employers had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

In other Employers news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $115,893.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $734,425.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,490.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $389,356. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

