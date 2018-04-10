Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $13.37 Million Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Alamo Group worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. 45,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,495. The stock has a market cap of $1,332.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.93. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.50%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Rick Parod bought 1,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.68 per share, with a total value of $114,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,845.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $102,951.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/westwood-holdings-group-inc-sells-2165-shares-of-alamo-group-inc-alg-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.