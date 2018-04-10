Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $16.62 Million Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,226,728 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 121.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,631,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,151,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,997,000 after acquiring an additional 611,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American International Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,024,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,984,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,269,000 after acquiring an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 8,865,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $48,372.33, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $72.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.40 to $58.28 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $122,319.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

