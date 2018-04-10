WeTrust (TRST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $287,723.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and Liqui. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $16.44 million and $287,723.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00759994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176580 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

