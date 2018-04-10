WEX (NYSE:WEX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about WEX (NYSE:WEX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8556919226665 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 target price on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $149.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

WEX traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.73. 79,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,904. The firm has a market cap of $6,595.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. WEX has a 1-year low of $97.26 and a 1-year high of $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that WEX will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $954,664.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

