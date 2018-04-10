WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) will post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WGL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.00. WGL reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WGL will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WGL.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. WGL had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $652.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of WGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 203,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,604. WGL has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4,362.45, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. WGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WGL in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WGL in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WGL in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WGL by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WGL by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/wgl-holdings-inc-wgl-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-97-per-share.html.

WGL Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WGL (WGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.