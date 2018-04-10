Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Whirlpool (WHR) Share Price

Media stories about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.320622701418 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS upgraded Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $145.59 and a 1-year high of $202.99. The stock has a market cap of $10,498.60, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.02%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

