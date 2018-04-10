California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,364 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $806.17 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $786.23 and a 52-week high of $903.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3,032.45, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.83). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 94.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

