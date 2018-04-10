WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 39.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 33,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $255.01, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.62.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.19%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

