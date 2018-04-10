PVG Asset Management Corp Sells 424,472 Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424,472 shares during the quarter. Whitestone REIT comprises 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.72% of Whitestone REIT worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Whitestone REIT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 40,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Whitestone REIT news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,938.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 321,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,032. The company has a market capitalization of $410.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.59 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.20%.

WSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

