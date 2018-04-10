Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 45.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,785 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,814,000 after buying an additional 2,637,516 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,883,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,689,364 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,058,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,874,000 after buying an additional 1,158,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4,619.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,128,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,372,000 after buying an additional 1,104,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

NYSE WMT opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256,808.91, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

