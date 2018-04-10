WideOpenWest (WOW) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, March 15th, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 163,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,048. The firm has a market cap of $608.09 and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.90. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider Nancy A. Mcgee purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $50,067.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $100,022.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,477,132 shares of company stock worth $10,624,244 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth about $20,356,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,782,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,425 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 44.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 412,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 336,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,154,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 279,980 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

