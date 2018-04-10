Willdan Group (WLDN) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.22

Headlines about Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Willdan Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 46.0475877113309 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. 63,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.44 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLDN. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on Willdan Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $66,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

