Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Boston Private Financial worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald bought 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Morton III sold 35,057 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $541,981.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $657,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,255 shares of company stock valued at $507,486. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,259.60, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

