William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $22.64 Million Holdings in TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,359 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.84% of TopBuild worth $22,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 30.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TopBuild by 59.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7,188.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 336.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,761.83, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.57. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,713,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $522,395.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,043 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $100.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $82.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/william-blair-investment-management-llc-has-22-64-million-position-in-topbuild-bld-updated-updated.html.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.