William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 56,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $1,241.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $175,615.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

