Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Director Sells 246 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director William D. Sherman sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $10,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 1,379,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,816. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,442.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.19). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $482.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.2% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

