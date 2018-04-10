William Demant (WILYY) & Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Critical Contrast

William Demant (OTCMKTS: WILYY) and Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for William Demant and Wright Medical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Demant 1 1 0 0 1.50 Wright Medical Group 0 3 7 0 2.70

Wright Medical Group has a consensus target price of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 51.81%. Given Wright Medical Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wright Medical Group is more favorable than William Demant.

Risk and Volatility

William Demant has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Medical Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares William Demant and Wright Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Demant N/A N/A N/A Wright Medical Group -27.19% -3.78% -1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares William Demant and Wright Medical Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Demant $1.78 billion 5.46 $216.80 million $0.41 44.63 Wright Medical Group $744.99 million 2.75 -$202.59 million ($0.22) -87.95

William Demant has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Medical Group. Wright Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Demant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

William Demant beats Wright Medical Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Demant

William Demant Holding A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment designed to aid the people with hearing loss connect and communication primarily in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, and other countries. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc. is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic. The Company’s business includes products that are used in foot and ankle repair, upper extremity products and biologics products, which are used to replace damaged or diseased bone, to stimulate bone growth and to provide other biological solutions for surgeons and patients. The Company’s products include extremity hardware, foot and ankle hardware, upper extremity hardware and biologics.

