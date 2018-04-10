Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Insider William Derek Aylesworth Acquires 13,075 Shares

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) insider William Derek Aylesworth acquired 13,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,807.75.

Shares of VII stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.50. 77,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,376. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.62 and a 1-year high of C$27.08.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.02). Seven Generations Energy had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of C$615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.44 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VII shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight Capital raised Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a C$22.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.86.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

