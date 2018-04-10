William J. Sandbrook Sells 9,000 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $546,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,133,726.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of USCR stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 209,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,487. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $989.92, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

