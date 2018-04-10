Williams Companies (WMB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Well positioned to take advantage of the nation's natural gas supply growth, Williams Companies' large-scale value-creating projects position it for strong returns even in a low commodity price environment. In particular, increased energy growth prospects in North America is set to unlock attractive opportunities, which is expected to position the company for long-term, sustainable revenues as well as solidify its credit profile. An attractive dividend growth and strong, sustainable coverage are other positives in the Williams story. However, we believe that the termination of the Energy Transfer merger deal was a big blow to the company. Williams’ high debt levels and continued hurdles in its Constitutional Pipeline Project have also been major concerns. Considering these factors, we take a cautious stance on WMB stock.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 13,884,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,682. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $20,170.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at $507,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $888,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,995 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

