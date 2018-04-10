KeyCorp Analysts Give Wix.com (WIX) a $103.00 Price Target

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) received a $103.00 price objective from equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Sunday, March 25th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIX. UBS raised shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,840.16, a P/E ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Wix.com has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $87.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,376.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

