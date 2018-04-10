WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WMIH earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9240072257163 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WMIH opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. WMIH has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WMIH had a net margin of 328.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WMIH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of WMIH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/wmih-wmih-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-08-updated.html.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.