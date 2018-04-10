WNS (WNS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

WNS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on WNS from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WNS to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on WNS to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.23.

WNS stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,301.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WNS has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $48.26.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase 3,300,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in WNS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 100,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in WNS by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 255,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 31.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

