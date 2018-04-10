WomenCoin (WOMEN) Market Capitalization Tops $15,132.00

WomenCoin (CURRENCY:WOMEN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, WomenCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One WomenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. WomenCoin has a market capitalization of $15,132.00 and $7,724.00 worth of WomenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00045211 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001664 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,161.40 or 3.38422000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00209878 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004111 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002499 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EcoCoin (ECO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002052 BTC.

WomenCoin Profile

WomenCoin (CRYPTO:WOMEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. WomenCoin’s total supply is 44,220,400 coins. WomenCoin’s official website is www.women-coin.com. WomenCoin’s official Twitter account is @womencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WomenCoin

WomenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy WomenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WomenCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WomenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

