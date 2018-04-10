World Fuel Services (INT) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INT. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of World Fuel Services from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 64,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,081. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,660.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.36). World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

