Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Union Gaming Research

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Union Gaming Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00. Union Gaming Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.61 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.86.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $180.38. 1,895,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,439. The company has a market cap of $18,412.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 100.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,565 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

