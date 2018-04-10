Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires Shares of 4,037 Neogen (NEOG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $3,471.54, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 25,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,502,812.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,157,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,668,298.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,527. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Neogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires Shares of 4,037 Neogen (NEOG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-acquires-shares-of-4037-neogen-neog.html.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.