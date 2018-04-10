Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.83 Million Position in Boston Properties (BXP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 46.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18,668.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $655.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including eight properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

