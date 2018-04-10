Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Holdings in TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the third quarter worth $357,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 40.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32,663.45, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.27%. equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $967,849.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,234.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

