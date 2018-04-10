Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ST opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,724.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Sensata Technologies Holding has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $840.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $204,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $738,942. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

