Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes $328,000 Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,402,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,389,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,634,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,138,000 after purchasing an additional 318,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,320,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,762,000 after purchasing an additional 323,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 973,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after purchasing an additional 326,420 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

In other Clovis Oncology news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $276,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,893.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,156,455. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.69. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 624.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21746.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

