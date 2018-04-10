Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XHR. ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 366,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,100. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $2,130.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

