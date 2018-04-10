XGOX Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. XGOX has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $7,675.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00703998 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006748 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003993 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001756 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00097067 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030401 BTC.

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,175,338,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,921,922,780 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

XGOX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

