Xios (XIOS) Price Hits $0.0761 on Major Exchanges

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Xios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinsMarkets and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Xios has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Xios has a market capitalization of $163,686.00 and $92.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00719699 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006985 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000829 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003945 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001777 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00098040 BTC.

Xios Coin Profile

Xios (CRYPTO:XIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official website is www.xioscoin.com. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to purchase Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

