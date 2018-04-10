Xios Price Reaches $0.0753 on Top Exchanges (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Xios coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinsMarkets and YoBit. Xios has a market cap of $161,823.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xios has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00684593 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006507 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00100123 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Xios Coin Profile

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin. Xios’ official website is www.xioscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Xios Coin Trading

Xios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinsMarkets and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Xios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.