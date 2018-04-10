XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Reaches $0.0757 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and $137,136.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and YoBit. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00763567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00174983 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068427 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00135203 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XtraBYtes is a PoSign (Proof of Signature) cryptocurrency meaning that it does not need a miner to verify the blocks. XtraBYtes was rebranded from Bitmox, an ICO project that ended up being abandoned and then picked up by the current XBY devs. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

