Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Director Peter Marrone Purchases 50,000 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$179,500.00.

YRI traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.54. 1,236,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,123. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$4.69.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$608.11 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

WARNING: “Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Director Peter Marrone Purchases 50,000 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/yamana-gold-inc-yri-director-peter-marrone-purchases-50000-shares.html.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc is a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil; El Penon mine in Chile; Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; Gualcamayo mine in Argentina; Minera Florida mine in Chile; Jacobina mine in Brazil; Brio Gold Inc (Brio Gold), and Corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.