Taptica International (LON:TAP) Insider Purchases £46,284 in Stock

Taptica International (LON:TAP) insider Yaniv Carmi acquired 15,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £46,284 ($65,419.08).

Shares of TAP stock traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.37) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 306.50 ($4.33). The company had a trading volume of 187,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,332. Taptica International has a one year low of GBX 265.01 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($7.35).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Taptica International’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Taptica International in a report on Monday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Taptica International from GBX 560 ($7.92) to GBX 600 ($8.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.48) price target on shares of Taptica International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a mobile advertising platform. The company offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight on mobile by leveraging video, social, native, and display to reach the users for various applications, services, and brands.

