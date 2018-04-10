Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext (YEXT) Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $122,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $246,600.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $249,600.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $133,000.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $125,100.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $125,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,900. Yext has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.35 and a PE ratio of -14.71.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Yext had a negative net margin of 39.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,627,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

