Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,530 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 557.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121,343.66, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Vetr downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.97 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $410,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

