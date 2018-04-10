YouGov (LON:YOU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 385 ($5.44) to GBX 415 ($5.87) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 330 ($4.66) to GBX 367 ($5.19) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of LON:YOU remained flat at $GBX 415 ($5.87) on Monday. 244,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,883. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 245.01 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 361.40 ($5.11).

YouGov (LON:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The business had revenue of GBX 5,632 million during the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £13,273.60 ($18,761.27).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Peel Hunt Boosts YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target to GBX 415” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/yougov-you-given-new-gbx-415-price-target-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice-based conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services.

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.