Cascade Bancorp (CACB) vs. Your Community Bankshares (YCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ: CACB) and Your Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:YCB) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cascade Bancorp and Your Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cascade Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Your Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Cascade Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Your Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Cascade Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Your Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cascade Bancorp and Your Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cascade Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Your Community Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Your Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cascade Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cascade Bancorp and Your Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cascade Bancorp 20.91% 7.25% 0.87% Your Community Bankshares 22.71% 11.13% 0.98%

Summary

Your Community Bankshares beats Cascade Bancorp on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cascade Bancorp Company Profile

Cascade Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Bank of the Cascades (the Bank). The Bank is an Oregon state chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers. It provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as consumer installment, line-of-credit, credit card and home equity loans. It also originates residential mortgage loans. It provides consumer and business deposit services, including checking, money market, time deposit accounts and related payment services, Internet banking, electronic bill payment and remote deposits. It provides trust and investment related services. As of December 31, 2015, the Bank operated 37 branches serving communities in Central, Southern and Northwest Oregon, as well as in the greater Boise/Treasure Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Washington areas.

Your Community Bankshares Company Profile

Your Community Bankshares, Inc., formerly Community Bank Shares of Indiana, Inc., is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Your Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has approximately three subsidiaries to manage its investment portfolio, including CBSI Holdings, Inc. and CBSI Investments, Inc., which together owns CBSI Investment Portfolio Management, LLC, which holds and manages investment securities owned by the Bank. In addition, the Company owns a captive insurance company, CBIN Insurance, Inc., which issues policies to its banking subsidiaries. The Company offers business and personal banking services through a range of deposit products and services that include non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, mobile banking, debit cards, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

