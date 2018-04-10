YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of YRC Worldwide worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YRCW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of YRCW stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.82, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.48. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $120,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,607.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/yrc-worldwide-yrcw-stake-increased-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.