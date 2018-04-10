Zacks: Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Acer Therapeutics’ rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Acer Therapeutics an industry rank of 202 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACER shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, formerly Opexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Its late-stage clinical pipeline includes Edsivo (celiprolol) and ACER-001.

