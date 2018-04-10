Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.82 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.61. 1,570,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,396. The company has a market cap of $64,073.29, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. American Tower has a one year low of $120.44 and a one year high of $155.28.

American Tower declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

In other news, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $4,110,116.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,448. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-analysts-anticipate-american-tower-corp-amt-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-74-billion-updated.html.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.